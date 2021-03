Home team Savo Volley won the first final game of the men’s volleyball league in VaLePA by 3-1.

The Finnish championship will be decided by two victories. The second match of the final series will be in Sastamala on Saturday. A possible third final game is on Tuesday in Pielavesi.

Savo Volley advanced to the playoffs as the regular season winner and VaLePa second.

The news is complete.