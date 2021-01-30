Volleyball Salla Karhu celebrates the third victory of the women’s volleyball cup: “It’s always much more fun to win than to lose”

LP Kangasala won the LP Post 3–0 in the final.

Finland got eight new women’s volleyball cup champions on Saturday, when LP Kangasala won LP Viesti 3–0 in Tampere.

The experience was not new in particular To Salla Bear, for him the Cup victory was the third and the only team in the second consecutive. A year ago, Karhu celebrated a victory in the same hall when LiigaPloki knocked down LP Post 3–2.

“A year ago I was here with civilians injured, now I was playing and that way the experience was completely different. It’s always more fun on the field than on the bench, ”Karhu summed up.

The bear has been in the Cup final for five years in a row. The first victory came at HPK in 2017.

“It’s always a lot more fun to win than to lose, I can’t say it better. Sometimes you still have to be realistic and admit that you lost for the better, ”Karhu said.

Tampere was played without an audience, as has been played throughout the year.

“I always wanted every game to have an audience. Would like to have supporters on site to encourage. But I have had to adapt to this and otherwise we live in day and ball at a time in the mood, ”Karhu said.

LP Kangasala was ahead of LP Post especially in winger attack power. Jody Larson made 16, Ronja Heikkiniemi 15 and Bear 13 points. LP Message only Arita Ternava reached a double-digit balance by 11 points.

“We lost the game most clearly in this area. In the opening round, we were still close to winning, ”said LP Viesti’s coach Tomi Lemminkäinen.

LP Kangasala won the Cup for the third time, the previous ones came in 2012 and 2013. LP Viesti is familiar with the finals, Saturday was the 17th of its kind and there are 10 wins.

LP Kangasala coach Arttu Keränen rejoiced in the victory. It was the first of his career.

“I don’t even know how long this has to be celebrated. Next Wednesday at least is the next league game. But after all, it’s a great feeling to know at least something won this season. Situations are alive all the time, ”Keränen said.