Volleyball | Raision Loimu won in Vantaa and returned to the top of the league

For the first time this season, defending champion VaLePa went without series points.

Four Raision Loimu, who lost their previous match in the Men’s Volleyball Championship, returned to winning ways when the team beat the Ducks in Vantaa 3–1. With the win, Loimu is now alone at the top of the league.

“The Ducks passed better than us in the beginning, but towards the end of the match our own passing improved and we won,” said Loimu’s coach Mika Rantanen.

Joonas Jokela scored 23 points for the Raisi team. Four other players scored between 6 and 9 points. From the Ducks Kalle Kattelus made 20 and Sergej Drobnič 19 points.

“I wasn’t worried, even though there were a few losses. Margins are slim in this league. We lost a couple of five-set matches, previously we won them,” said Rantanen.

Defensively champion VaLePa had a two-part evening in Joensuu.

VaLePa, which got at least one point from all of its previous nine matches of the season, clearly won the opening set against Hurmo, but lost the next three. Hurmos thus sent the guests on a long journey home with a 3–1 win.

Hurmos’ coach Matti Alatalo promised last Monday in Sastamala that his team would play much better. And so it happened. Especially the wood chipper Eetu Häyrinen was like another man and scored 24 points.

VaLePa coach Janne Kangaskokko regretted the grip slipping after the opening set.

“Urpo Sivula was left too alone in the attack, and what others were doing waned. The heads sagged too easily,” Kangaskokko said.

Hurricane Loimaa significantly improved its positions when Jussi Heinon coached by the team defeated Perunga Pojat 3–2 in Rovaniemi.

Kristers Dardzāns scored 29 points, being the most efficient as usual. Central player Mikko Suomalainen took eight of the team’s 12 saves and collected 13 points. Another midfielder Miro Leinonen support with 12 points.

PerPo’s foreigners were efficient. Fredric Gustavsson made 23, Alvi Shurdhi 17 and Daniel Wetter 14 points. PerPo has played as many as six five-set matches and won half of them.

Olli Kuoksan coached by TuTo Volley defeated Tiikerit 3–0 in Kokkola. Chopper Matias Tihumäki scored 18 points for the winners, and Roope Keskinen the balance was 13 points.

The Tigers’ attack success rate was just 32 compared to 45 for the visitors.

“We had a good blocking and defensive game. We got the Tiikerit’s strongest weapon, i.e. the middle game, down, and after that, the Tiikerit was in trouble,” Kuoksa summed up.