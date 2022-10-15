The volleyball players of Serbia have won the world title for the second time in a row. Serbia won in Omnisport in Apeldoorn in the final of the World Cup of Brazil 3-0 in sets (26-24, 25-22, 25-17).



Sports editor



Oct 15. 2022

Serbia won the 2018 World Cup by beating Italy in the final. At the European Championship of 2021, the Serbian players had to leave the title to the Italians. The world champion had to settle for bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

The Serbian volleyball players had qualified for the final without allowing a defeat in the part of the World Cup that was played in Poland. In the semifinals, Olympic champion United States was settled. Brazil reached the final by beating European champions Italy in Apeldoorn.

Brazil took a small lead in the first and second set, but national coach José Roberto Guimaraes saw Serbia come back in both sets under the leadership of star player Tijana Boskovic. In the first set, the world champion cleared two set points, before taking the set 26-24. In the second set, Serbia scored 7 points in a row to make it 20-16. At the first set point at 24-22, the Serbs immediately struck with a good block. See also Putin goes to Tehran for meetings with leaders of Iran and Turkey

Serbia quickly ran out to a margin of seven points in the third set. The players of national coach Daniele Santarelli no longer gave that lead, partly due to strong blocks. Boskovic in particular was unstoppable by the Brazilian defenders. On 24-17, the captain herself made the decisive point.

,,I don’t know what to say, these girls, this team and this energy”, responded Boskovic after the win. “Without losing a game. I am so proud and thank everyone who has supported us.”

Earlier in the evening, Italy took the bronze by beating the United States 3-0 in sets. The Dutch volleyball players failed to qualify for the quarterfinals.

