The Dutch volleyball players have won their second match of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Xi’an, China. National coach Roberto Piazza’s team was too strong for Mexico 3-0. The set scores were 25-19, 25-19, 25-16. The Dutch team started the tournament with a narrow defeat against Canada.
Sports world
