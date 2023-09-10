The Dutch volleyball players have secured the quarter-finals at the European Championship at the expense of Germany. The Dutch team was too strong in the Italian city of Bari in five sets: 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 18-25, 15-12.

The intense fight lasted no less than two hours and fifteen minutes. But the Netherlands had the longest breath. The Dutch team played with Wessel Keemink (playmaker), Gijs Jorna and Bennie Tuinstra (passer/runners), Fabian Plak and Michaël Parkinson (centers), Nimir Abdelaziz (diagonal) and Robbert Andringa (libero).

Abdelaziz played a leading role in the final phase. Thanks to a few strong serves from the Dutch leader, the Netherlands quickly gained a lead in the deciding set. Yet the Germans came back to 10-10, although Piazza’s team managed to prevent the number sixteen in the world rankings from completing his catch-up race with a victory. At 14-12, the Dutch used the second match point.

Italy undefeated at the European Volleyball Championship

In the last eight, the Netherlands (number ten in the world rankings) will face title holder Italy, which left North Macedonia without a chance earlier in the evening with a 3-0 win. Italy, one of the host countries, is still undefeated at the European Championship. The Dutch team only lost to Poland in the group stage.

Two years ago, the Netherlands lost to Serbia in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. The Serbs lost to eventual champions Italy in the last four.