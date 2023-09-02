The Dutch volleyball women did not succeed in reaching the final of the European Championship in Brussels. Despite a great performance, world champion Serbia turned out to be 3-1 too strong. Italy awaits in the battle for the bronze on Sunday.

How much impression the Netherlands made at times was best seen in the faces of the star player and coach of Serbia. Tijana Boskovic was despondent after the umpteenth block of orange. Meanwhile, things went from bad to worse for the restless Giovanni Guidetti on the sidelines.

In Paleis 12, a sports hall in Brussels with room for 15,000 people, Guidetti appeared to have changed little. The flamboyant top coach who took the Dutch volleyball players from eleventh place in the world rankings to number four at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2015 and 2016, was as passionate as ever as a coach. Already in the time out of the second set, he did not hide his dissatisfaction.

That, of course, had everything to do with the game of the Netherlands, which had armed itself to the tooth against the reigning world champion and played very well. The typical Serbian power play was ultimately too powerful for Orange, but not without pushing the Serbian women to the limit: 3-1 (25-21, 15-25, 25-22, 24-21). See also Unseasonal rains and hail damage crops in India - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Celeste Paste. © ANP



After the lost first set, the level of the Netherlands went up enormously. With star Celeste Plak and good points from Nika Daalderop and Indy Baijens, among others, the Netherlands won the second set with no less than 15-25. It was forewarned for Boskovic, 1.94 meters tall and extremely dangerous. But with a beautiful block by Juliët Lohuis, the great weapon was regularly dismantled. Nevertheless, Serbia came out on top. The winning one was made by Boskovic, the woman who had thwarted so many times.

This was the cracker the Dutch volleyball players had been waiting for. See you in Brussels, Laura Dijkema said with confidence twenty-four days ago. At the press moment at Papendal, the experienced international thought that after a pleasant draw, the Netherlands was obliged to win the group stage in Tallinn and then also be the best in the eighth final and quarter final in Florence. In the five matches in Estonia and the two matches in Italy, the Netherlands only gave up one set.

For example, it convincingly qualified for the final round in Brussels and the Netherlands could really measure itself against Serbia with the world top. The Dutch women were clearly looking forward to it. A few sang aloud the Dutch sing-along De Engelbewaarder by Marco Schuitmaker during the warming up. The fun and passion continued in the sequel.

Felix Koslowski. © BELGA



For example, old acquaintance Guidetti saw a completely renewed orange in Brussels. Celeste Plak and Laura Dijkema are the only remaining women who were there at the time in that almost magical summer of 2016. The coach of now is the German Felix Koslowski, who demands modern fast volleyball from his team and rotates a lot. He gives opportunities to newcomers like Sarah van Aalen and those fresh names live up to his confidence.

Despite the defeat, his selection is doing well, one year after the totally failed World Cup. In addition to the chance to win European Championship bronze on Sunday, the Netherlands also has an excellent starting position for a new adventure at the Games. A direct ticket to this European Championship cannot be earned. That is reserved for the Olympic qualifying tournament, which will be played from September 16 at three locations for six Olympic starting tickets. The Netherlands will travel to China for this. If it doesn't work there, five more tickets will be distributed next year based on the ranking. After all victories over smaller countries, the Netherlands has risen to ninth place.

A stunt against Serbia would have been worth much more. But the Netherlands had to make do with the compliments and the good feeling of the performance. On Sunday, the Netherlands can do an excellent job again, in the match for places 3 and 4 against Italy. With Italy, orange will again meet a top country on Sunday. They had lost to Turkey earlier in the evening.