After a thrilling victory in the Olympic qualifying tournament (OKT) over China, the Dutch volleyball players have kept their chance of a ticket for Paris in their own hands. National coach Felix Koslowski’s team won 3-2 after a thriller – including a 2-0 deficit in sets. The Dutch team still plays against world champion Serbia and the Dominican Republic, who lead the rankings in Ningbo.

#Volleyball #players #eye #Olympic #Games #great #stunt #China #OKT