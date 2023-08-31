At a volleyball game in the United States, the record number of spectators at a women’s sports game has been broken. The game between the Nebraska and Omaha university teams was attended by 92,003 spectators.

This broke the old record of the football match in the Champions League between the women of Barcelona and Germany’s Wolfsburg. In the Camp Nou stadium, 91,648 people attended last April.

The volleyball game was held at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, the home of the Nebraska American football team.

The volleyball players of the Nebraska Cornhuskers from Lincoln won the game against the Omaha Mavericks from the same state in three sets.

