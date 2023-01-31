Planalto triggers AGU after Wallace de Souza made a post about violence against Lula; player apologizes

Volleyball player Wallace Leandro de Souza, a former Brazilian national team player and currently a Cruzeiro athlete, suggested that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) take a “shot in the face” in a poll shared on your profile on Instagram. The athlete turned off the post hours later.

Wallace opened a “question box” to interact with followers about weapons. One of the users asked: “Would you shoot Lula in the face with this 12?”. He posted a poll in response. “Would anyone do this: yes or no?”

The minister of Secom (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimentastated that he called the AGU (Attorney General of the Union) to take action on Wallace’s attitude. “We will not tolerate threats made by extremists and scammers!” wrote Pimenta on his Twitter profile.

Repercussion

The Commission to Combat Discriminations of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) told the portal g1 that he should ask the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) to investigate Wallace for inciting violence.

In a note, Sada Cruzeiro said it deeply regretted the publication and apologized to the fans for the player’s attitude. The club did not detail whether it will punish the athlete. He only said that he will instruct the entire team on caution in demonstrations on social networks.

“Social networks can seem like a space where everything is free, without much evaluation of the possibilities of interpretation, and this is a huge trap. We will reinforce with all our staff, athletes and coaching staff about the importance of responsibility in the use of digital media. We emphasize, mainly, that violence should never be exalted or encouraged, and from Sada Cruzeiro we sincerely apologize to everyone”, stated the club.

THE CBV (Brazilian Volleyball Confederation) repudiated the episode: “The CBV repudiates any type of violence or incitement to violent acts, and understands that sport is a tool for propagating values ​​such as respect, tolerance and equality”.

Player apologizes

Wallace posted a video apologizing for the post “unhappy”. He stated that “never” wanted to incite violence or hatred against Lula.

“Anyone who knows me knows very well that I would never incite violence under any circumstances, against anyone, especially our president. I come here to apologize, it was an unfortunate post”, says Wallace.

“When you make a mistake, you have to accept the mistake. I never intended to incite violence or hatred. That’s not what sport taught me.” completed.

Watch (1min12s):

The athlete is a supporter of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On October 30, 2022, declared vote for the then Chief Executive: “For Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro 22”.