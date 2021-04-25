Alla Galkina, volleyball player of Lokomotiv Kaliningrad and the Russian national team, appreciated the work of TV commentator Dmitry Guberniev. It is reported by “Sport-Express”.

According to the Russian woman, her sport needs a person who can stir up interest. Libero noted that Guberniev hit the mark with biathlon.

Galkina also added that the commentator will always be criticized, since all people cannot be happy with him. “If they read him, watch him, he probably does everything right,” said the volleyball player.

Guberniev has recently had several conflicts with famous athletes and coaches. The journalist exchanged criticism with the head of the Russian Ski Racing Federation (FHLR) Elena Vyalbe, and biathlon veterans wrote an open letter to Guberniev. The authors of the message stated that the commentator constantly insults famous athletes and coaches.