Russian volleyball player Tatyana Kosheleva announced her retirement in the national team. The athlete published a statement on June 27 on her Instagram page.

Throughout her career, she has felt incredible support from fans, she says. She noted that the decision to stop playing for the national team became important and difficult.

“I am not going to the Olympic Games and am ending my career in the Russian national team,” she continued, although the Tokyo Olympics, by her own admission, was a dream and inspiration.

As Kosheleva added, she was recovering from her injuries with thoughts of the Tokyo Olympics and wanted to fulfill her dream.

“But today, listening to myself and my heart, I understand that I have to stop. For the first time in my life, I choose myself, comfort and tranquility. I say goodbye to the team, which I love madly and to which I gave my soul, ”said the 32-year-old athlete.

Tatyana Kosheleva became the world champion as part of the Russian team in 2010. She is a two-time European champion (2013 and 2015) and a three-time Russian champion (2008, 2010, 2011).

As writes “Sport-Express”, She signed a contract with the Italian club Vallefolla.

On June 21, the Russian women’s volleyball team lost to Poland in a tie-break in the final match of the League of Nations. The Russians lost the third meeting in a row. At the upcoming Tokyo Games, the Russian women’s volleyball team, unlike the men’s one, is not a favorite.