Roberto Cazzaniga, the mockery of emptied current accounts

Roberto Cazzaniga must forever say goodbye to the monstrous sum of 520 thousand euros. The volleyball player in 13 years of money he had spent 600 thousand to woo the woman he had fallen in love with, one supermodel never seen live and known in one chat. But it was all a scam and when he found out it was already too late. A “preventive seizure“, – reads the Corriere della Sera – on bank and postal current accounts largely” already completely emptied “, of 74,595 euros. But the rest of the money given away, including the 2008 and 2016to the woman he had fallen madly in love with, Cazzanigathe 42-year-old volleyball player from Brianza victim of a sensational sentimental scam, he will never see them again. THE offenses committed in that period and investigated by the Prosecutor of Monza are prescribed. However, the one, continued until last year, of fraud.

Yesterday – continues the Corriere – the investigation conducted by Finance Police has come to a turning point. The investigating judge has frozen the accounts of the two investigate. One is Valeria Satta39 year old unemployed of Cagliari and, above all, the “voice” that had made Roberto lose his head after presenting himself as the Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, totally unaware, however, of her involvement in this story. The other woman under investigation, again for scam, is Manuela Passero33 years old, from Monza, “friend” of Roberto and the one who started the traptelling him about the alleged supermodel who wanted to meet him. The cheatorchestrated in every detail, was triggered when Sparrow showed the player the photos of “Maya“, fake name of the self-styled model.

