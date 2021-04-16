A.Most of them are amazed by this nonchalance. Everything looks easy with Benjamin Patch. And he smiles too, even during the game. Jump up, seemingly stay in the air, resolute arm stroke: Patch. Diagonal grip with force in the back field: Patch. Ace exactly on the baseline after the jump serve: Patch. And then keep bouncing, shining, clapping, chewing gum and shining again.

On Thursday evening, in the third and final game of the German volleyball championship, the 2.05 meter tall American in the service of the Berlin Recycling Volleys once again had one of those glory days that only an athlete at the zenith of his creativity can achieve. The diagonal attacker scored 16 points, including four aces, for his Berliners 3-0 victory over VfB Friedrichshafen and was named “Most Valuable Player”.

It was the third win in the final series, and with that the Berliners had the title safe. Again. For the fifth time in a row, the failed championship decision of the previous year is excluded. For the seventh time in the past eight seasons, the Berliners won the finals against Friedrichshafen. The club from Lake Constance is still record champions with 13 titles, but the Berlin trauma cannot be overlooked.

Casual American, serious Russian

This season, despite adverse circumstances, VfB had played an almost flawless main round, winning 19 out of 20 games, including twice against Berlin. The BR Volleys, on the other hand, only made it into the play-offs as third, but turned up when it mattered. “Getting in shape at the last moment and then winning this title is simply unbelievable,” said Patch, who with his 59 points in the three finals played a big part in it. The 26-year-old is usually staged congenially by Sergej Grankin, the ten years older Russian setter, who at first glance looks like an alternative to Patch.

Here the laid-back American, there the serious Russian. But the two pillars of the volleys also have a good personal connection. Grankin moved from Moscow to Berlin in January 2019, in the middle of the season. The 2012 Olympic champion in the volleyball diaspora Germany, a temporary solution for him, it seemed. But the initially hypothermic mid-thirties felt good, thawed emotionally.

And the team composed of international experts like the Brazilian middle blocker Éder Carbonera and the French outside attacker Samuel Tuia followed him and his game ideas. Grankin, as Patch praised, isn’t too bad to ask other players for solutions if he can’t think of anything. “He has a very strong personality,” Patch told the Berliner Zeitung about his captain: “I would never follow someone who only pretends to be a leader.”

Just from these words you can feel the free spirit that drives Patch, and in fact the volleyball professional does not only see himself as an athlete. Born in Salt Lake City in 1994, he grew up as a dark-skinned adopted child of a white family in the Mormon capital of the state of Utah. His birth father was a former American football professional, which explains his urge to move more than the strict religious corset of the Mormons. When he was 19, the boy had to do missionary work in pleated trousers and a tie.

Sounds like a lot of fun

Young Benjamin decided to tear down those walls and others too. He also no longer wanted to conform to the image of the hyper masculine sports professional. The American international initially moved to Italy, but was not happy there, came to Berlin in 2018 and immediately had the impression of being able to find himself in the somewhat chaotic German capital. He potters, photographs, works as a model, sees himself as an artist who can also do sports and whose personality is complex.

In an interview with the “Tagesspiegel” he casually mentioned being queer. Not gay. Open. The fact that an athlete’s avowal not to live in a classic heterosexual way was worth a headline didn’t irritate him any further. The liberation blow gave his athletic performance a further boost. And it wasn’t an issue with the club’s management. Managing director Kaweh Niroomand extended the contract with his best attacker until mid-2024. Grankin will also stay in Berlin until at least mid-2023. Sounds like a lot of fun with the volleys in the years to come.