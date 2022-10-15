Throw water on the fire even if it does not extinguish it completely. Volleyball player Paola Egonu returns to the outburst at the end of the Italy-USA match and announces a break: “If I will continue with the national team? I still don’t know this – she declared -. For now I take a break because I am hurt: when something is wrong. well the first one who gets attacked is me and it’s tough. I’d say I deserve a break. ”



