Vivo was the title sponsor of the Vivo Serie A1 Women and Vivo Serie A2 Volleyball Championships, a partnership signed in January 2022. The season just ended saw the Prosecco Doc Imoco Volley Conegliano win the Scudetto in Race 4, after a thrilling Play Off phase. On the evening of celebration, Vivo presented the MVP award to Paola Egonu, as the best player of the Playoff Final with the Ballon d’Or and the new vivo V23 5G smartphone. “It is essential for us to make our innovations available to our partners, especially if they can be used as tools capable of increasing the visibility and sharing of competitive moments”, said Lindoro Ettore Patriarca, Marketing & Retail Director, as contact person of Vivo for Italy. “In recent months we have been committed to ensuring that the spectators and all the actors involved could perceive what the values ​​of Vivo were and our attitude to do the right things, in the right way, reaching goals with team spirit. In addition to our products, they are used. in every field, we strongly wanted the involvement of our partners and volleyball players during our events. An example is the launch of V23 5G where the spiker Caterina Bosetti had the opportunity to tell about her experience with the new smartphone received in preview”.