Thursday, April 8, 2021
Volleyball National team’s long-time star player Olli Kunnari becomes Akaa-Volley’s head coach

April 8, 2021
One Of Finland’s all-time volleyball players Olli Kunnari will become the head coach of Akaa-Volley, who plays in the men’s Champions League. Kunnari coaches in Akaa-Volley with a two-year contract.

During the past season, Kunnari was the coach to win the Finnish championship at VaLePa. He was at VaLePa for a total of 12 seasons, first as a player, then as a coach.

Kunnari, 38, made his debut for the men’s national team in 2002. He has played 251 A national matches. Kunnari’s best achievements in the Finnish national team are the fourth place in the 2007 European Championships and the ninth place in the 2014 World Cup finals.

Six Kunnari, who won the Finnish championship as a player, played abroad in France, Poland, Greece and Turkey. He returned to VaLePA in 2011.

“A long time and a lot of memories,” Kunnari summed up in VaLePA’s press release.

