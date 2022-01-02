Volleyball Men’s Championship resumption decisions on Monday

Olli Kunnarin coached by Akaa-Volley and Mikko Keskisipilän On Sunday, the Kokkola Tigers took straight 3–0 home wins in front of empty stands in about one and a half hours in the volleyball men’s championship league.

Akaa-Volley defeated league runner TuTo Volley and the Tigers won the Vantaa Ducks in Joensuu on Saturday.

Sunday the matches were possibly the last in a while. The championship league management team will meet on Monday to decide how to continue through the plight of the corona pandemic.

The win for Keskisipilä was fifth in the last six matches. The team continues in third, although VaLePa, who is fourth, has played as many as seven matches. The number of matches played by the tigers is the highest in the league.

“We have a pretty good situation now, but our January games for February won’t just fit around. In other words, I hope to play even then to empty auditoriums as if not to play at all, ”Keskisipilä said.

According to Keskisipilä, the Tigers also have a few players whose livelihood depends on volleyball. The cash resources of any league club cannot last a long time without income.

“A support package would be the solution in this situation,” Keskisipilä said.

The Municipality of Akaa-Volley also considered it important that the games be continued in January.

“Compared to the fact that there was no encouragement from the audience and there was uncertainty about what will be decided on Monday, the game was at a good level. Personally, I think it would be good to have the games played in January as well, ”Kunnari said.