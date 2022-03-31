Volleyball LP Post leveled out semi-final wins in Kangasala – “There was more feeling in the game now”

Kuusamo, who won the regular season, took the second semi-final win.

Salon On Thursday, the LP defeated the home team LP Kangasala 3–1 in the semi-finals of the Women’s Volleyball Championship. Thus Tomi Lemminkäinen coached by the league’s defending champion equalized the semi-finals to 1-1.

LP Viesti received a lot of power, especially from the midfielders. Anna Czakan scored as high as 23 in the match and the power balance was +18. He struck 16 points out of 20 passes and took seven combat points. Kaisa Nyman scored 11 points with a balance of +11.

“In play there was more feeling now. And if you compare Tuesday’s game, then almost all the players raised their levels compared to it. The front line of the solvers was wider than in Salo, ”said Lemminkäinen.

LP Kangasala was the most efficient Ronja Heikkiniemi 20 points. Roosa Laakkonen scored 16 points.

LP Kangasala was unable to take a winning streak on three third-round winning balls, and in the fourth round it lost the 15-9 lead.

“The last two installments were entertaining volleyball. In a few rotations, the attack was narrow. More power needs to be gained in the middle on Saturday, but on the other hand style points are no longer shared, ”said LP Kangasala’s coach Arttu Keränen.

Regular season The winning Kuusamo defeated the Hämeenlinna Volleyball Club 3–1 in the semi-finals for the second time on Thursday and now leads 2–0 with victories.

Adeja Lambert scored as many as 28 points for Kuusamo. Julie Langweiler made the 20th and fourth installment of the hero Molly Lohman 15 points.

Hämeenlinna won the opening round, but lost the next two. In the fourth round, it led 18-9 and 19-11, but eventually lost despite a nine-point lead in the round and saw the whole match.

Yasmine Madsen was the most effective of the guests with 17 points.