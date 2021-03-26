Volleyball LP Message for the 10th time as a women’s volleyball champion – Kuusamo was defeated directly in two matches

Salolaisseura LP Viesti has won the Finnish women’s volleyball championship. The final series, which claimed two wins, solved the second match of the series with a 3–0 victory for the home team from Kuusamo.

The championship is the tenth for LP Viesti, the first it won in 2009. For Kuusamo, the championship silver is the first, the club was in bronze in 2019.

LP Viesti took the opening round 25–13 and the second round 25–20, which remained decisive. In the third round, they fought hard, but LP Viesti was better with 25-23 points and so the championship trip to Salo.

The news is complete.