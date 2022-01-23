Volleyball LP Kangasala lost his cup to Kuusamo: “There has been little life outside of volleyball”

Kuusamo’s Pallo-Karhut took his first 3–1 cup championship in the final in Tampere.

LP Kangasala was unable to renew his victory in the Finnish Volleyball Women’s Cup on Sunday. Kuusamo was too hard for six foreigners in the starting line-up, and I saw it Sotiris Gkotsisin coached by Pallo-Karhut, he took his first 3–1 championship in the final in Tampere.

In addition to the Cup, LP Kangasala won the regular season last season and in the semi-finals it won the Pallo-Karhut away 3–0.

At that time, three days later the captain of Kangasala Tiiamari Sievänen and the lives of teammates collapsed on the morning of another potentially crucial semi-final day when one of the team members was diagnosed with a corona infection.

“That day still stings in my mind and has influenced what we do. The whole team has practically lived a life where every precaution has been taken. There has been little life outside of volleyball, no parents or anyone outside has been met, ”Sievänen said.

LP Kangasala was unable to trace the source of the infection last March. It would have been very bitter if it had happened in Kuusamo. Pallo-Karhut then reached the finals with a handover, where it lost to LP Viesti.

“Today’s Kuusamo is a much better and more diverse team than last March. But it is beatable and now it is only hoped that the season will not be interrupted for the third time in a row. Even if this is just volleyball, it would be really hard mentally if all the sacrifices were wasted again, ”Sievänen said.

Two years ago, all activities ended on March 12, and no medals were awarded.

This season, the LP Kangasala team has not had any positive corona results.

“When no one has had symptoms, there has been no need for daily home tests. It has been taken weekly, although I guess it wasn’t mandatory either. But as I said, we have been so careful, especially now in January, when it was not possible to postpone these games, ”Sievänen said.