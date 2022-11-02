Volleyball | Loimu suffered an opening loss – the main disciplinarian was the club’s former chipper

Akaa-Volley won a sweet victory led by Iranian Ali Fazli.

Last the Iranian hacker who won the points exchange of the volleyball Championship League in the Raision Loimu season Ali Fazli rose to a decisive role when his current club Akaa-Volley caused Loimu its opening defeat in this season’s league on Wednesday, 3–2.

Fazli scored as many as 34 points. Greg Petty support Olli Kunnarin coached Akaa-Volley’s attack with 18 points. Petty scored six and Fazli five points in the final set.

“The game was a rollercoaster, but in the last set we were tougher on set pieces. In addition, the great rise to victory in the second set was very important,” said Kunnari.

From the past Karelian Hurmos from Joensuu, who lost only one of their six matches, cleared one big mental threshold when the team beat Savo Volley 3–2 in the Eastern Finland championship match in Kuopio.

“Last season we lost enough times 2-3, so the victory was really sweet. In addition, before this evening Hurmos had lost all nine matches against Savo Volley, we broke that streak”, rejoiced Hurmos’ coach Matti Alatalo.

Hurmos won two sets, lost the next two after the break, but rallied for the last set.

Although Savo Volley led it 12–9, Hurmos came up with two aces during the period Eetu Häyrinen on the serving shift to level and pass, taking the set 15–13.

“The final was great from us. No mistakes were made at all,” Alatalo emphasized.

In the previous one The chipper who scored 44 points in the Hurricane-Loimaa match Kristers Dardzans now scored 29 points when Kokkola Tiikerit fell 3–1.

“That guy decided this match. 29 points in four sets is a tough balance”, admitted the Tiikereite coach Mikko Keskisipilä.

League champion Kyyjärven Kyky delighted their home crowd with their first home win, when TuTo Volley, who had the same number of points (4) before the match, fell 3–1.

Chopper Oskari Keskinen scored 23 points. National team level midfielder Tommi Siirilä scored 14 points, got the same as well Kasper Pennanen.

“It was a really relieving victory. The victory gives faith in what to do and it came with a good game. On my part, it was a special charge when half the family was there and I won my little brother’s (Tuomas) team. You got to acknowledge him a bit,” Tommi Siirilä said.