Volleyball Lauri Kerminen celebrates the Russian championship, posing with his trophy on his Instagram account

Finland The season of Lauri Kerminen, the star player of the volleyball team, ended with the championship of the Russian League.

Dinamo Moscow, represented by Kerminen from Liberona, defeated Lokomotiv Novosibirsk 3-2 in the final.

The championship was decided in the final tournament of six teams played in Kazan. In the semi-finals of the tournament, Dinamo defeated Zenit 3–2 in St. Petersburg and Lokomotiv defeated Zenit Kazan 3–0 in the host team.

“The three-time champion,” Kerminen wrote in a picture he published on his Instagram account, in which he poses with a championship trophy.

Kerminen won the previous Russian championships in 2019 at Kuzbass in Kemerovo and 2021 at Dynamo.

Kerminen continued to play until the end of the season, although Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. The second Finn in the league, who coached Zenit in St. Petersburg Tuomas Sammelvuo ended his wash in February.

Sammelvuo will not continue as a Russian national team coach either.

