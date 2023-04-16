Volleyball | Kuusamo wins the volleyball championship by far: “At least a week will be celebrated”

Kuusamo lost only two sets in the final series.

Kuusamo On Sunday, for the second time in a row, the players got the women’s volleyball Championship league gold medals around their necks and championship caps, when Hämeenlinna Volleyball Club fell 3–0 and thus Kuusamo won the championship 4–0.

Captain Katja Kylmäaho ended a rather one-sided show by scoring a point in the match ball in the Kuusamo sports center filled with more than a thousand spectators.

“We celebrate with the team for at least a week. Now we’ll be in the center again and then we’ll continue in the cabin,” Kylmäaho said.

Manager Mika Määtä the rush also started shortly after the championship trophy had been lifted and the mandatory patterns had been gone through.

“When I went to get more filling cakes from my restaurant, there was quite a commotion in the hall. And the party will certainly continue for a long time,” Määttä said.

Sweeper Sanna Häkkinen announced the end of his league career after the match. The 33-year-old Häkkinen, who has won the second championship in a row, will of course still participate in the activities of the A national team in the summer, and in the fall the European Championships in Tallinn are ahead.

“Sanna is the only one I knew for sure would end up with us. I won’t say the names of those who will continue in the team yet, but we have a lot of contracts for next season, and we will definitely put together a team that will aim for gold again”, Määttä assured.

Greek Sotiris Gkotsis will continue as head coach next season as well.

Chopper Breana Runnels scored 16 points on Sunday, which is almost as much as Hämeenlinna’s players in total (21). Kuusamo won all 20 of their home games in the 2022–23 season, and in the playoffs they went undefeated in all ten of their games. The winning streak that ended the season stretched to 18 games.

In the final series, Kuusamo lost only two sets in the third final in Hämeenlinna. The last time LP Viesti took the championship just as convincingly in 2015 after also losing only two sets in the finals.