Volleyball Kuusamo took the women’s championship gold in volleyball

LP Kangasala fell 3-1 in the decisive final.

Women The volleyball championship league ended with a party in Kuusamo, when in the decisive seventh final played on Sunday, Pölkky Kuusamo defeated LP Kangasala 3–1 at home (27–25, 18–25, 25–21, 25–18).

This is the first women’s Finnish championship in the history of the Kuusamo team. Before that, the team had once won the Finnish Championship silver and once the Finnish Championship bronze.

The season that ended for Pölkky Kuusamo was successful, as in January the team won the first women’s volleyball championship in their history. Even then, LP Kangasala was up against it.