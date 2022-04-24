Monday, April 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Volleyball Kuusamo took the women’s championship gold in volleyball

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

LP Kangasala fell 3-1 in the decisive final.

Women The volleyball championship league ended with a party in Kuusamo, when in the decisive seventh final played on Sunday, Pölkky Kuusamo defeated LP Kangasala 3–1 at home (27–25, 18–25, 25–21, 25–18).

This is the first women’s Finnish championship in the history of the Kuusamo team. Before that, the team had once won the Finnish Championship silver and once the Finnish Championship bronze.

The season that ended for Pölkky Kuusamo was successful, as in January the team won the first women’s volleyball championship in their history. Even then, LP Kangasala was up against it.

#Volleyball #Kuusamo #womens #championship #gold #volleyball

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Green Slovenian party leads in exit polls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.