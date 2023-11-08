Rome – The news has been in the air for weeks, now the announcement: Julio Velasco will replace Davide Mazzanti as the new coach of the women’s national volleyball team. For the coach from La Plata, technical director of the men’s youth national teams until August, it’s about starting again with a new adventure on the blue bench. “We are very happy that Julio accepted our proposal – he comments Giuseppe Manfredi, president of Federvolley – We are convinced that entrusting the women’s national team to a coach of his caliber is the best choice at this moment. There are all the conditions for this new path to give us satisfaction, it will certainly bring an important contribution, as it has always been, to the Azzurri cause”. Velasco’s role will start from January 1st while the presentation press conference will be held on Tuesday November 21st at 2 pm, at the Pavesi Federal Center in Milan.