No medal. Fefè De Giorgi’s Italy also surrenders to the United States in three sets (23-25, 28-30, 24-26), just as it happened in the semifinal against France. The men’s national team’s expedition to the Games ends in tears, having been perfect throughout the group stage with three consecutive victories and the leadership of the general classification. The best of all in the Olympic group, then something went wrong. The daring comeback against Japan, beaten in the tie break in the quarterfinals, was the first real alarm bell, with the Azzurri two sets down and one step away from the abyss.

The incredible upset with the Japanese was practically the crossroads for this team, which arrived at the Olympic appointment after an ad hoc preparation chosen by the technical commissioner, practically giving up the Nations League, useful only to grab the qualification for the Games. At the Finals the second lines (beaten by France in the quarterfinals at the tie break) and the starters in Val di Fiemme to prepare for the five-ring tournament. Unfortunately things then went badly, with a team that in the semi-final with France gave the impression of not having any more, as well as being psychologically exhausted: “We didn’t have the usual faces on the field”, Alessandro Michieletto underlined after the match lost with the Bleus. The same out of tune music also in the final that could have at least given a medal to Italy

In the first two sets, the extreme balance makes everything more difficult. In fact, every mistake becomes decisive and the Azzurri, compared to their opponents, make a little more mistakes in the first (lost 23-25) and a little less in the second, lost anyway (28-30) after having wasted a set point and having cancelled three in a row for the Americans. When things don’t go well, there’s little to do.

The Azzurri stop in the semifinals: the Olympic curse of the Italian volleyball team



In the third set the fog falls, the Azzurri feel the fatigue while the Americans are consistently at +5 (2-7, 4-9), giving the impression of having more than De Giorgi’s team. The pride of Michieletto and his teammates shows its fruits halfway through the set (12-13), concretizing the tie (14-14) after a tightrope rallies under the net closed by Lavia. Michieletto keeps the Azzurri hopes alive by managing to plug the gaps that, once again, open up in this match. An ace by Romanò gives Italy the lead (17-16) and these days that’s no small feat. Once again when there are points that count the United States go ahead but the Azzurri cancel the first match point with Michieletto. Nothing to be done on the second closed by Torey Defalco who, ironically, has Italian ancestors.

Bronze for the United States, Italy empty-handed just as Velasco prepares the Italians for the final for the gold on Sunday against the Americans, reigning Olympic champions. This time, Fefè De Giorgi’s stars are watching.