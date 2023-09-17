Volleyball, Poland European champion

Poland takes its revenge and ousts Italy from the throne of Europe. THEn a PalaEur with 11,300 spectators (grossing record), under the eyes of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Azzurri were unable to repeat their triumph two years ago in Katowice and handed over the continental scepter to the team led by Nikola Grbic. For Poland it is the second European Championship after the one won in 2009, but it is also revenge on Fefe’ De Giorgi’s Azzurri 12 months after the world final, also lost in Katowice.

The tears in front of his audience this time are blue: 3-0 the final in Rome, with scores of 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 in favor of the Poles. In 2023, the two national teams had already faced each other twice, the first in June in Rotterdam in the Volleyball Nations League – a success for Poland who then went on to win the title -, and then last August 20th at the Wagner Memorial in Krakow , with the Azzurri capable of winning 3-1. Today the third act of the challenge, the most important, which however does not reward an Italy which has achieved a fairytale run, from the group stage (all three-point victories before the tie-break victory over Germany), up to the second phase direct elimination, overcoming Macedonia (3-0) and Holland (3-2) and then sweeping away (3-0) reigning Olympic gold medalists France.

Poland takes its revenge and ousts Italy from the throne of Europe. In a PalaEur with 11,300 spectators (record takings), under the eyes of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Azzurri are unable to repeat the triumph of two years ago in Katowice and hand over the continental scepter to the team led by Nikola Grbic. For Poland it is the second European Championship after the one won in 2009, but it is also the revenge on Fefe’ De Giorgi’s Azzurri 12 months after the world final lost in Katowice. The tears in front of their audience this time are blue: the final in Rome was 3-0, with scores of 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 in favor of the Poles.

In 2023, the two national teams had already faced each other twice, the first in June in Rotterdam in the Volleyball Nations League – a success for Poland who then went on to win the title -, and then last August 20th at the Wagner Memorial in Krakow , with the Azzurri capable of winning 3-1. Today the third act of the challenge, the most important, which however does not reward an Italy which has achieved a fairytale run, from the group stage (all three-point victories before the tie-break victory over Germany), up to the second phase direct elimination, overcoming Macedonia (3-0) and Holland (3-2) and then sweeping away (3-0) reigning Olympic gold medalists France.

Subscribe to the newsletter

