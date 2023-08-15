Immediately Italy. Applause debut for Mazzanti’s blues who open the 2023 European Championship by liquidating Romania in three sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-15). More than good Ekaterina Antropova, on her debut in the national team, as well as the surprise Alice Degradi. In form Alessia Orro, excellent glimpses of the match for Sylvia Nwakalor and Myriam Sylla. Paola Egonu plays little but everything is part of the coach’s strategy who, taking advantage of the rotations, adapts the team to the game situations. However, it is evident how the coach points a lot on Antropova, capable of capitalizing on several phases of the game in different parts of the field.

The sunset is suggestive with the setting sun illuminating the Arena di Verona in the preliminary stages of the match. Among the blue there are those who can not hold back the tears on the notes of the national anthems. In the stands 9,358 enthusiastic spectators for a collection of 300 thousand euros.

Mazzanti chooses an unprecedented 6+1 with Orro directing and Antropova diagonally, Sylla and Pietrini spikers, Lubian and Danesi in the centre, Fersino free. Out for the moment Egonu. Romania responds with Axinte as setter, Inneh as opposite, Budai-Ungureanu and Raisa as spikers, Buterez and Virlan as central players and Albu as libero.

Romania got off to a better start but Ekaterina Antropova immediately broke the ice and scored the first point of the match on her debut for the national team. Front-wheel drive Italy works well (4-1, 5-2) with Antropova, Sylla and Lubian driving forces (8-3). Inneh misses the serve, Lubian instead scores a dirty ace (10-5) and then commits a foul in serve. Orro dispenses excellent balls under the net, Sylla and Danesi dominate when blocking and Italy goes up by 7 (15-8). The first mistake by Antropova also arrives for the statistics, giving way to Bosio, while Mazzanti lets Paola Egonu enter in place of Orro. In this way the blue scheme changes but not the distances between the two teams (18-11). The rotation is completed and they go back inside Orro and Antropova. Alice Degradi also makes her debut and immediately scores (21-15), forcing the Romanians to time out. Speed ​​ups Orro who spins in the air serving his teammates in a spectacular way (24-18). Antropova spoils the first set ball by putting out the serve. Captain Myriam Sylla takes care of it to close the accounts with a diagonal without ifs and buts (25-19).

At the change of field cell phones as lighters in the stands to light up the Arena and the scenario is confirmed as breathtaking. In the warning of the second half, a double error in Ungureanu’s service but the Azzurri also make a little mistake in the net (3-3). We continue in balance (4-4, 5-5), then a ball change and two consecutive blocks by Danesi and Antropova bring the Azzurri ahead by 3 (8-5). The Romanian timeout is inevitable. Cross lob by Sylla who drags her teammates making Italy gain altitude also in these second set. Enter Sylvia Nwakalor, Antropova he signs a textbook ace and the Romanian coach Naranjo Hernandez calls the tactical suspension again (13-7). Mazzanti’s team gives something to the block, which rotates the Azzurri symmetrically while the lead rises to +8 with an ace from Degradi (19-11). The reception of the Azzurri wobbles and the Romanians find themselves at -5 (20-15), a circumstance that leads Mazzanti to call timeout. Miclaus enters and Romania closes the gap again (21-17). A pipe, a diagonal and a fast all by Degradi bring the Azzurri back to the safety zone (24-18). Alice Degradi still thinks about it (5 points in the fraction) to close the set with the same score as the first (25-19).

In the third partial Degrades immediately on the field in place of Sylla. It was Ungureanu’s Romania who took the lead (1-3, 2-4) in the opening. An ace at ninety per hour from Marina Lubian equals the draw (5-5), then Antropova strikes the Romanian rearguard from the second line and Italy overtakes (7-5). It goes point to point, Elena Pietrini however brings the blues back a little ahead (8-7). Mazzanti asks for a break but it is Ungureanu who signs the counter pass (9-10). The usual Degradi will take care of putting things right (11-10). Nwakalor returns for Orro and Bosio takes over Antropova as by now a script in this match. It is the evening of Alice Degradi who scores an ace (14-12). Three consecutive points from Sylvia Nwakalor take Italy up 4, forcing Romania to be suspended (17-13). Ace by Marina Lubian also endorsed by the challenge, while waiting for the blues to sing and dance together with the public on the notes of the Rich and the Poor. Orro and Antropova are back while Degradi never leaves the field again (20-14). There is already a festive air in the stands, as well as on the blue bench where Egonu enjoys the game without returning. Two challenges in a row unleash the dances and sanction the decisive Italian escape (22-15). Omoruyi and Parochial also enter, so Mazzanti grants the catwalk to all 14 of the roster. Two consecutive points from Antropova deliver the match ball to Italy, which was immediately put to good use thanks to a mess in reception by the Romanians (25-15).

The score of the blues speaks clearly at the end of the game: Antropova best scorer with 13 points, followed by Alice Degradi (11), Lubian (8), Danesi and Sylla (6), Nwakalor (4), Pietrini (2) and Squarcini (1). Among the Romanians, Adel Ungureanu stands out with 12 points, the only double-digit score for his team.

Italy will return to the field in Monza on Friday 18 August against Switzerland. The day before, still in Monza, it will be Romania’s turn to challenge Croatia.