Genoa – “The girls did a crazy thing.” The summary is by coach Matteo Zanoni. He spoke little over the course of the season. But he spoke on the pitch. The Psa Olympia Voltri wins the Serie A2 women’s volleyball team and does so at the end of a long and intense year.

Only victories in the playoffs, even in the last act on Saturday at PalaFigoi against Vivigas Arena Volley Verona. But it wasn’t a catwalk, much less a walk. The Venetians gave everything, to the end, going ahead twice and forcing the Gialloblù to sweat the two sets necessary for the party.

Thanks to the clear 3-0 victory in the first leg, only two sets would have been won and this perhaps complicated things. It was understood immediately. Zanoni sent out the usual sextet: Bilamour, Allasia, Antonaci, Arrighetti, Gatti, Montedoro and the free Zannino. It will remain a rhyme, written in the memory. Protagonists of a historic result that Genoa had been missing for 30 years.

The fact that it has been suffered makes everything even more beautiful. Verona starts strong and wins the first set (21-25). It is played point by point, every mistake can be decisive. The Voltresi redeem themselves and win the second set (25-21). Only one is missing. But the Veronese team does not want to make an appearance and imposes itself in the third set with a clearer 19-25. Some shiver runs on the back of Arrighetti and her companions. But the reaction is vehement. Fourth set imperious, victory for 25-15 and math promotion. At that point the tie break is the soundtrack of a triumphal ride. Psa Olympia Voltri also wins the fifth set (15-9): it’s Serie A2.

«The girls deserved this result. All of us on the technical staff, our managers. It is the second promotion in two years. Now we deserve a big party – Zanoni recounts – It has been a hard and long season. I counted 162 workouts in a row. We left in August to finish on June 19th. Something epic. And now we are in A2, it hardly seems true ».

But yes. He knows Giorgio Parodi, Gialloblù patron, who celebrates in the middle of the field. Embrace everyone, enjoy the prize. The team started the championship as a freshman, albeit reinforced with a top player like Valentina Arrighetti. Over the course of the season the girls have grown up and what for some may seem like a surprise comes at the end of a Rossini crescendo.

Genoa experienced epic pages in Serie A in the 80s with Jean d’Estrees, then Socorama. Today it is Giorgio Parodi’s turn to pick up that witness.

