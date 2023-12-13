Key Alves: “Volley? I earn more with Onlyfans”

“The virtual platform is my biggest income, I earn more there than with it volleyball, about fifty times more. And with Onlyfans the monthly price is fixed”. Signed Key Alves. “I am an entrepreneur of myself as well as an athlete,” she had said in the past.

The 23-year-old Brazilian volleyball player (also famous in her country for having participated in Big Brother) he has no intention of abandoning his sporting passion, but he has a very clear idea of ​​which arena is the most profitable on an economic level. Key has a thousand winning souls: “I consider myself an athlete, a model and also an influencer and entrepreneur.” And again: “Even if I think of myself as a professional athlete, it is clear that these earnings also make me think of a parallel career.” However, she has never lacked self-esteem: “Since I was little I knew I would become famous, I even told my parents”







Key Alves, the most followed volleyball player in the world on social media

On the pitch he knows how to win in the most difficult matches (he plays as libero so he is the main defender of his team), but on a social level – where among other things it counts 13.3 million followers on Instagram, most followed volleyball player in the world – his photos and videos enrich his bank account…

