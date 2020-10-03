Volleyball Good coincidences have accelerated Joonas Jokela’s career – and also brought him from Switzerland to Korso in Vantaa

In exceptional circumstances acting can sometimes also boost interesting player contracts.

Good coincidences were in the picture when Joonas Jokela and the Vantaa Ducks, who play in the men’s volleyball championship league, came to an agreement in late summer. The chipper, familiar from the national team, played in Lausanne, Switzerland, during the season, which was interrupted in the spring, and was planning a foreign option for this season as well.

Plans however, changed as small group practice gained momentum. In the summer, the spirit of the game was that those selected for the men’s national team group practiced with the club teams because there was no official competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jokela, a 21-year-old and 202-centimeter player, joined Ducks’ training strength like a few other southern Finnish national team leaders.

“Throughout June, I trained with the Ducks, and in late July, there were inquiries about willingness to join the team. I knew what it was like. Playing in the league and the Ducks seemed like a good option for this situation, ”said Jokela.

In Hollola the grown-up player is now, like his teammates, full of enthusiasm. Behind it is the bitter end of last season and the exceptionally long training period that has followed.

“The season in Switzerland was twofold. Neither my own nor the team’s game went well in the autumn, but when the Europeans started, they also boosted our games in the league. In the spring season, we were already playing good volleyball. We made it to the semifinals in the league and the final in the Cup, but they didn’t play because of the coronavirus pandemic. ”

The seasonal chipper Joonas Jokela is looking for momentum in his career in the Finnish league this season.­

Jokela enjoyed the Alpine country perfectly anyway.

“The club did its thing, and they couldn’t get tired of those landscapes.”

Jokela is bred by Salpis from Hollola. Interesting coincidences already matched his junior years before volleyball became a profession for him.

“We had a basketball club in elementary school. Its leader was a really inspiring teacher, but when he left, the interest waned. Then a few of my friends lured me in to volleyball. At the age of 10-13, you don’t understand anything about the intricacies of the species, but the gang pulls it along. It wasn’t until later that I realized that I could do this sport. ”

Through Hollola and Lahti, Jokela’s journey continued to high school in Kuortane and from there a few years later to the Oulu Ettan league team. The league debut came in the 2016–2017 season.

Next During the season, Jokela won the league’s points exchange as the first Finnish player since the 2012–2013 season.

Jokela also played at Etta in the 2018–2019 season. This season also includes the best moments of his career so far.

“In the spring of 2019, we won the semifinals against Hurricane 4–2. The sixth match ended for us after 3–2 extra balls in the crowded Oulu sports hall, and I made the last point myself. ”

Will you go this single match personally even passed the Finnish Championship silver that came that same spring?

“Menee. In the sixth match of the semi-finals, the club secured the first medal in history, and in the final series we did not have much division when VaLePa took it 4-0. ”

VaLePa, one of the league’s endurance winners, is still a solid champion favorite this season, but Jokela and Ducks plan to do their best to defeat opponents who are judged to be strong.

“We have a young team, but we all have a lot of league games already. We know what it takes to play at the league level. This is also a strength on the spiritual side. ”

Joonas Jokela’s strengths are in attacking and fighting.­

Ducks head coach Juho Rajala: “Competition has leveled off due to the financial situation of the clubs”

Vantaa Ducks defends metropolitan reputation in volleyball men’s championship league and is second through head coach Juho Rajalan under the heel of.

Last season, two leagues were visible in the league: the top stood out at an early stage, but the ultimate superiority could not be resolved when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus.

“I expect the series to be smoother now than it was last season. Clubs have less money available and it has been difficult to get foreigners into the country. This has leveled the playing field, ”says Rajala.

Although the balance of power has leveled off, the good ones are still good. According to Rajala, the top teams again include Vammala Volleyball from Sastama, Hurricane-Loimaa, Savo-Volley and Akaa-Volley.

“Then there will be interesting bands.”

The Ducks set out to challenge the favorites seriously. On Thursday, it faced a league opening with Hurricane-Loimaa guests and scored a point after losing just 2-3. The teams will meet again on Saturday in Vantaa.

The Ducks team rejuvenated after last season. A lot of experience went on as a perennial credit player and captain Toni Kankaanpää ended his long career. There are also middle fighters among those who quit Antti Vallin. Libero who underwent shoulder surgery Pasi Hyvärinen is not in the strength of the Ducks.

Newcomers include Joonas Jokela, Ville Kattelus, Tommi Mäkelä and Esko Vuorinen.

Rajala is particularly pleased with Hakkuri Jokela’s result. Jokela would have had takers in other league teams as well.

“Joonas is a versatile player. There are enough solution options in attacks, and there is also expertise in combat and defense gaming, ”said Rajala.

Vantaa Ducks will meet Hurricane-Loimaa in Lumo Hall on Saturday (October 3) starting at 5 p.m.