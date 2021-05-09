Volleyball For Finnish volleyball players, the European Championship qualifier from Montenegro

Finland the women’s volleyball national team won their European Championship qualifying match against Montenegro late Saturday by 3-2. The batch readings for Finland were 24–26, 25–23, 25–17, 22–25, 15–13.

The European Championship qualifiers will be played in Podgorica, Montenegro. The victory was Finland’s first in the tournament. The team lost their previous game to the top of the block for a ranked Slovakia.

The women’s volleyball team had never faced Montenegro in an official match before, Volleyball Association says on its website.

“The twist was right again, but good so, because this is the sport at its best. We had the middle punches on the mill from the middle net, which was perhaps the most crucial piece today, head coach Tapio Kangasniemi evaluates the union’s website.

On Sunday, Finland will receive Kosovo.

“Now a quick reset and tomorrow (Sunday) to attack Kosovo. From there, there will be a fighting team and again, you just have to keep your eyes lit from the beginning, ”Kangasniemi said after the game in Montenegro.

Slovakia, which is leading the series, took its second consecutive victory on Saturday by knocking out the series jackpot in Kosovo by 3-0. Slovakia will face Montenegro second in the series on Sunday. Finland holds third place.

The women’s European Championship qualifiers will be played in two tournaments, and the second section of the Finnish block will be played in Slovakia on 13-15. May. The top two in the block will get a place in the European Championships in August-September.