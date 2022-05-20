Saturday, May 21, 2022
Volleyball Finnish volleyball melted in a terrible way – Estonia rushed to victory

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2022
in World Europe
Estonia turned a 0-2 loss into a 3-2 win.

Thursday The Finnish men’s volleyball team, which won for a long time in Estonia, faced the Estonian opponents again on Friday, and was on its way to victory again after leading the match by 2–0.

In the end, however, in the match played in Salo, Estonia celebrated, as it won three sets in the tube and a decisive reading of 15–12.

Finland won the first two rounds 25–22 and 29–27 with a nice increase in the final balance. In the third, too, it was close, but Estonia crunched a 25-23 victory.

Head coach of the fourth installment Joel Banks changed three new men to seven, and Estonia, which played almost the entire game with the same crew, crushed the rest of the game in its name.

The teams will meet in Salo on Saturday in the form of a practice match, behind closed doors. The first real match for the volleyball men in the spring will come on May 28, when Hungary will face up against them in the Silver League.

