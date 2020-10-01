Volleyball Finnish volleyball champion VaLePa has two corona infections, the opening of the team’s Champions League is postponed

The Sastamalan team played in the Champions League tournament in Romania on 22-25. September.

VaLePan two corona infections have been reported on the volleyball team. Two members of the team who have passed a positive test result have been assigned to isolation, and the rest of the team will be in voluntary quarantine until October 12th.

The first match of the light season against Etta will be played at a later date due to quarantine. The Sastamala team has won the previous three Finnish volleyball championships.

VaLePa played in the Champions League tournament in Romania on 22-25. September. The team operated according to the instructions of the European Volleyball Federation CEV. A so-called bubble was formed for the tournament, which involved accurate pre-testing and isolation.

The entire VaLePA team received negative results in the corona tests at the end of September. In retesting tests in early October, two players gave positive test samples.