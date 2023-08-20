Volleyball | Finland overthrew Estonia – the dream of a further place remains alive

Finland fought for its opening victory in five sets.

Finland the women’s national volleyball team took its opening victory in the EC final tournament. The Finns defeated the home team Estonia Tallinn 3-2 on Saturday evening and rose to fourth place in Group D.

The win kept Finland’s dreams of a further place alive. The best four of the group continue the games in the top 16. For Finland, the big goal is Monday’s match with Spain, because in addition to Finland, Spain and Estonia are chasing the fourth place.

Before Monday, Finland first faces France in Tallinn on Sunday, and ends the tournament against the Netherlands on Wednesday. Winning them is a tough challenge for Finland, as Holland and France are among the top ten countries in Europe, while Finland’s ranking is 22.

Finland is five places ahead of Estonia in the ranking, but on the field, Estonia kept Finland strong, especially thanks to their strong defensive game. Long battle balls were the salt of the match, and many of them ended in Estonia’s victory.

Estonia won the opening set 25–21, lost the second 20–25. In the third set, Finland remained the underdog, even though they led the set 21–18. Estonia won the set 25–23, but Finland won the fourth set 25–20 to fight for the match win. The fifth set ended 15–13 for Finland.

Our country song the tunes played on Saturday night with two different words before the match. Estonia was encouraged by, among others, the current president Alar Karisformer president Kersti Kaljulaid and the current Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Finland played its second match of the tournament with otherwise the same starting line-up as on Thursday, but Daniela Öhman became the second midfielder Roosa Laakkonen in place of. As the match progressed, Hakkuri Maid Korhonen gave way to a substitute, and played the end of the match Yasmine Madsen.

Compared to Thursday’s match in Slovakia, Finland improved its reception of kick-offs, but the opponent still kept the Finnish lifters strong with their kick-offs. Sweeper Netta Laaksonen got the fewest balls to lift when Estonia bombarded general players Summer from Koko and Iida from Pöllä.

Finland does not have long to recover from its loss, because after Saturday’s late night, the tournament continues on Sunday afternoon against France.