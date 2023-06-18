Volleyball | Finland defeated Estonia and became second in the group in the Golden League

The European Championship team will start to be built next week.

Finland the national volleyball team defeated Estonia 3–1 (24–26, 25–22, 25–23, 25–18) in the final match of Group C of the Golden League in Tampere late on Saturday evening and moved past Estonia into second place in the group won by the Czech Republic. Therefore, Finland will also continue in 2024 in the Golden League, which is the second highest level in national team activities.

Earlier in the day, the Czech Republic had beaten Slovakia 3–0 and secured the group win. Finland’s most effective player against Estonia was the chipper who collected 26 points Joonas Jokela. Among the general players, Antti Ronkainen scored 21 and made it to the start for the first time Luka Marttila 13 points.

“It was great to end the Golden League with a win. I was looking for a bit of a rhythm at the beginning, because I haven’t really started in the Italian league and that’s why the situation was strange”, said Marttila.

In the 2021–22 season, Marttila, who played excellently in the Finnish league’s Hurrikaani-Loimaa, signed a two-year contract with the Italian league’s Monza.

“I came straight from Italy to the national team camp and then to these national matches, so now a couple of weeks of summer vacation starts. I’m going to join the army on July 3 in Santahamina, in the sports corps,” said Marttila.

About the players of the Finnish national team Eemi Terportti was the only libero in the Polish league moving to Gdansk for the next season Voitto Köykkä praised the league as the best in Europe.

Marttila disagreed.

“Poland can have a few really tough teams, but Italy has more level. Our last one is certainly better than Poland’s last one”, Marttila assessed.

The head coach Joel Banks will name a national team group of 17 players in the starting week, from which 14 players will be selected for the European Championship team.

The players named to the national team in June will gather for the next time on July 30, and the next time the national team will play two international matches against Germany in Rovaniemi on August 11 and 12.

Finland, which has qualified for the European Championships for the ninth time in a row, will play in the initial group B in Bulgaria’s Varna from August 30 to August 4. September The opponents are, in order, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Spain and Ukraine. The four best in the group advance to the 8th-9th. in September also for the quarterfinals to be played in Varna.

After the European Championships, the program includes the Olympic qualifiers in Tokyo from September 30 to September 8. October The opponents in Group B are the host country Japan, USA, Slovenia, Serbia, Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt. The top two go to the Paris Olympics.