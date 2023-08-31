Volleyball | Finland crushed Croatia’s volleyball in its European Championship opener

Finland dominated the match from the start and handled all three sets with certainty.

Finland opened the men’s EC volleyball final tournament in style, as Croatia fell flatly 3–0 (25–19, 25–19, 25–22) in Varna, Bulgaria, in EC Preliminary Group B.

Finland dominated the match from the start and handled all three sets with certainty. Finland is in the top spot after the opening round of the group, because in the other matches Spain beat Bulgaria 3–1 on Tuesday and Slovenia beat Ukraine 3–1 on Wednesday. The top four in the group qualify for the playoffs.

The head coach Joel Banks was happy for a reason in Yle’s TV interview after the win.

“Absolutely amazing. There has been talk about our inexperience, a lot of young people, but didn’t they play well! The win was the most important thing, and the young guys will have more good experience, and 3-0 is a bonus,” said Banks, referring to the six EC first-timers.

To Finland will next face the home team Bulgaria on Thursday evening. Up against them is a team that was disappointed in their opening game against Spain and is also very hungry. The fanatical Home Crowd brings its own and loud additional spice to the match.

“That result was the worst possible for us. Well done to Spain, they played a great game, but we will face an absolutely terrible atmosphere on Thursday. It brings a challenge, and yes, Bulgaria is full of the desire to show off anyway. We have to be ready for that challenge and dare to play our own game,” Banks reflected on Thursday.

“The pressure is a bit off now that we won [Kroatian]. Now we can play against Bulgaria with the most liberated mind.”