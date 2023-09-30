Volleyball | Finland challenged Japan closely in the Olympic qualification, but lost by a few points

Finland led the last set 12–10, but Japan was able to turn the set around.

Finland has started the volleyball men’s Olympic qualifying tournament with a strong fight, but host Japan was still able to win its Group B opener in Tokyo. Finland forced the Japanese to five sets.

Japan won the first two sets 25–17 and 25–15, but Finland won the third set 27–25 and the fourth 25–19. Japan won the fifth set 15–12. Finland already led the fifth set 12–10, but the Japanese took the last five points of the set to the delight of the home crowd.

The power relations of the teams were much more clearly in Japan’s favor than in advance, because Japan is fifth and Finland 28th in the ranking list of the International Volleyball Federation.

At the beginning of the tournament, Finland will challenge four countries from the top ten in the world rankings. After Japan, Finland will face the United States tomorrow, which is second in the ranking. On Tuesday, Finland’s opposition is ranking 8th Slovenia and on Wednesday ranking 9th Serbia. The other teams in the tournament are Turkey (ranked 14th), Tunisia (18th) and Egypt (19th).

The two best of the tournament, which lasts until Sunday, October 8, will get a place in next summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

24 men’s teams will play for the Olympic places in three qualifying tournaments. Finland has never played volleyball in an Olympic tournament. 12 men’s teams can reach Paris.