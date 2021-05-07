Volleyball Finland bowed to the group’s favorite at the opening of the European Women’s Volleyball European Championship qualifier

The national volleyball team opened the European Championship qualifiers in Montenegro with a 1-3 loss to Slovakia.

Finland the women’s volleyball team opened the European Championship qualifiers in Montenegro with a 1-3 loss to Slovakia. The batch readings in Podgorica for Slovakia were 26–24, 22–25, 25–14, 25–19.

Slovakia is ranked 15th in the European national team ranking. Finland’s ranking is 21. Finland will continue the tournament on Saturday against Montenegro (ranking 28th) and on Sunday Finland will face Kosovo (40th).

The women’s European Championship qualifiers will be played in two tournaments, and the second section of the Finnish block will be played in Slovakia on 13-15. May. The top two in the block will get a place in the European Championships 2021.