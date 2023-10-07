Saturday, October 7, 2023
Volleyball | Finally a victory for Finland in the Olympic qualifiers

October 7, 2023
in World Europe
Finland beat Tunisia directly in three sets.

Finland the men’s national volleyball team took its opening victory in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Tokyo, when Tunisia fell 3–0 (25–19, 25–23, 25–15). Finland lost its five previous matches in the tournament, and did not qualify for the Olympics. Tunisia have lost all six of their matches.

The convincing victory ended the long wait: Finland’s previous victory in the actual Olympic qualification was in January 2008, when it finished third in the same year’s Olympic qualification in Izmir, Turkey, and beat Germany at the end of the preliminary round.

The win was also important because of the ranking points. Among other things, they define the World Cup places for the final tournament in 2025. Tunisia was ranked 21st and Finland 29th in the world ranking before the match.

Finland ends the qualifying tournament by facing Egypt early on Sunday Finnish time. The winner of the match ranks sixth in the tournament and the loser ranks seventh. There are still important ranking points in the division in addition to the ranking.

