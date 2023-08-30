Italy beats France 3-0 (25-14, 29-27, 25-13) today in Florence in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Women’s Volleyball European Championships and qualifies for the semi-finals. Coach Mazzanti’s blues will face the winner of the quarter-final between Turkey and Poland tomorrow in Brussels on 1 September.

Italy, which has yet to drop a set in the tournament, opens the match with a 7-0 run that breaks the balance and directs the first fraction: 9-1, then 19-7 in a storyless set that quickly ends 25-14.

Different script in the second partial. France relies on Bah, Elouga and Gicquel, while the Italian reception stammers (9-11 and 13-16). Under 15-18, Italy finds the flame with the insertion of Egonu (18-18). It goes to the bitter end, until the wall of Pietrini (29-27) brings down the curtain. France runs out of petrol, the third set (9-3 immediately) is a blue monologue until 25-13.