Volleyball | Etta, who was relegated from the league, will be banned from the men’s First Division – due to “gross carelessness”

The association placed the club’s responsible person on a trustee ban.

Volleyball Association the rules group has decided to exclude the Oulu club Etta from the men’s second highest league level, i.e. the First Division, and invalidate the results of the team’s matches this season.

If the club aims to continue playing in future seasons, it must apply for a league place from the association’s competition group.

The association’s rules group announced at the same time that it would appoint a person in charge of Etta ry Jukka Parkkinen for the current season to a trustee ban. Etta’s punishment dates back to last season, when the club played in the men’s main league in the Champions League.

Volleyball Association home pages according to Etta “has not handled his responsibilities for the 2021-2022 season in accordance with the league license agreement and the competition rules”.

“As far as Etta is concerned, the loss is considered to arise as at least gross negligence and neglect towards the association by failing to notify the transfer of the league license and sports activities and by failing to monitor that the obligations related to sports activities (especially compensation for players and coaches) will be taken care of during or after the 2021-2022 season,” the association’s website states.

According to the association, it previously did not have detailed information about Etta’s activities in connection with last season’s events.