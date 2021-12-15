Volleyball Esko and Sivula step aside from volleyball national team games – British Joel Banks continues as head coach

Banks’ continued selection as the head coach of the volleyball national team was sealed in 12th place in the relegated European Championships in September.

The two of you and a half-year as the head coach of the Finnish men’s volleyball team has been assured by the British head coach Joel Banksinthat his near future is at the helm of Finland. The Volleyball Association agrees, turning a 2 + 1 year extension agreement with Banks.

Banks’ continued selection was sealed by the 12th place finish in the relaxed European Championships in September. Especially in the starting block played in Tampere, Finland was at its best in terms of its abilities and enchanted the spectators who had rushed to the competition gallery, anesthetized by the corona.

Especially the chipper Urpo Sivula was in high spirits in the European Championships. In that sense, there is a longing at hand, as Sivula, who plays in the volleyball championship league in Akaa-Volley, has informed Banks that his games for the national team are past the wound.

“Urpo worked 100% for the European Championships, and that was reflected in his game,” head coach Banks reminds STT.

Also a 43-year-old passari miracle Mikko Eskon services for the Finnish national team are over.

Banks started as Finland’s head coach in the spring of 2019. At the European Championships in France in the same year, Finland was 14th.

Banks ’balance as a national team coach is five wins and 27 losses. All wins have come in the European Championship finals.

Finland’s most successful time was with an Italian head coach in the late 2000s Mauro Berruton under. Finland was in the semi-finals of the 2007 European Championships in Moscow only a few balls away from the final place, but the opponent Spain passed behind and eventually became the European champion. Finland was fourth in the European Championships in Moscow.

In the then Finnish national team, among other things, they made an international breakthrough Oivanen twin brothers Mikko and Checkmate. Now a younger generation is joining the national team, which Banks says he has complete confidence in.

“I’m not worried about the future. For example, a 19-year-old overall player playing on my team Veeti Nikkinen is a promising type. Also from a chipper playing in the Netherlands From Joonas Jokela I expect a lot, ”says Banks, who coaches Maaseik in Belgium.

“I was really proud of how the team performed in the European Championships and I hope that others also feel that Finnish men’s volleyball is in a good situation now,” Banks describes.