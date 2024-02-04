Volleyball | Ella Autere was moved during the championship interview – her boyfriend died in the Alps two weeks before the start of the season

Puijo Wolley won the women's Finnish Cup. Ella Autere was emotional after securing the championship. She dedicated the win to her late boyfriend.

4.2. 20:49

Puijo Wolley celebrated the first trophy in their club history in Turku on Sunday, when the team defeated Kuusamo Pallo-Karhut, who had been undefeated all season, in the final of the women's volleyball Finland Cup 3–0.

PaKa started the final in a crushing way, but Puijo emerged from a difficult situation as a middle player Ella Autereen during the pitch shift. Auteree's emotions were on the surface after the match.

“This victory feels really sad. My husband passed away in the French Alps just before the start of the season. We managed to be together for half a year. I dedicate this win to his memory,” Autere said.

In Yle's TV interview, Autere, 23, said that her boyfriend was buried two weeks before the start of the season. Autere wiped the corners of his eyes during the interview.

The cup championship is Auteree's second in his career. In January 2022, he celebrated in Tampere when PaKa defeated LP Kangasala in the final. Kuusamo also won the first league championship of his career in 2022.

“I didn't play in the Tampere final, but I was celebrating in a green shirt. At that time, we had six foreigners play the whole game,” Autere said.

Bridge times, PaKa had “only” four foreigners in the lineup, because earlier in the season they were injured by Carlyle Nusbaum and Courtney VanLiewin in addition, the chipper who was injured on Saturday was out Lexi Pollard.

“Years from now, no one will remember who was playing at which time. Today we were in a dream at the beginning, but then the game opened up. We focused on our own game and didn't think about who was on the other side,” said Autere.

Second generation league player Selma Räsänen was the most efficient of the winners with 18 points. Father Tendon celebrated the 1999 league championship in Pater.

Autere, 23, from Iiti, started his league career in Kuopio in the 2019–2020 season. Last season we won bronze in the league, and this season the goal is to win another trophy.

Puijo Wolley has a streak of six wins in the league. The previous defeat came on December 10th precisely to PaKa, then the opposite side still had that trio.

It is known that a new American winger is coming to Kuusamo at the beginning of the week, which means that the club is eager to win its third championship in a row.