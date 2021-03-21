Volleyball Ducks bends in five-round volleyball thriller – Joonas Jokela’s top performers didn’t help in the decisive semi-final

The Vantaa team is still playing bronze medals.

Volleyball spring Vantaa Ducks, one of the surprises, did his best in the men ‘s third and decisive semi – final of the Champions League but did not come up with ways to stop Savo Volley.

Head coach Juho Rajalan the Ducks, who played in command, forced the No. 1 fifth in the regular season before bowing to Pielavesi on Sunday. Savo Volley took the thriller of the evening 3–2, and the batches ended 25–17, 23–25, 20–25, 25–18 and 15–5.

Timo Tolvasen The experienced Savo Volley crew, led by the company, will play the brightest medals this spring. It rose from distress after losing to Ducks in the first semi-final on Wednesday in Vantaa. In Pielavesi, the grips improved and brought a place in the final series against Vammala Volleyball, which is defending the championship.

Final pair is ultimately unexpected. The Ducks play the dullest medals against the Kokkola Tigers.

The Ducks were now in the semi-finals for the second time. It first played in medal games in the 2003-2004 season, and then became the Finnish Championship bronze.

Sunday’s semi-final with Pielavesi Severi Savonsalmi, Olli-Pekka Ojansivu and Tommi Siirilä belonged to the characters of Savo Volley. Savonsalmi scored 19 points. Ojansivu scored 15 points and Siirilä 14 points.

The Ducks ’framed chipper improved his grips abundantly after Saturday and scored the highest score on the field (23).