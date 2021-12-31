Volleyball Corona infections will also mess up the main series of volleyball – the series continues on Monday

Corona infections have been detected in the teams of Team Lakkapää, which plays in the men’s league, and Hämeenlinna Volleyball Club, which plays in the women’s league.

Volleyball On New Year’s Eve, the Champions League announced match transfers due to the coronavirus infections of the two teams.

The test results will be available on Thursday and Friday, and three matches will be postponed from the teams as a result. New dates will be announced as soon as possible.

The transferred matches are Hurmos – Team Lakkapää, LP Viesti – Hämeenlinna Volleyball Club and Team Lakkapää – Savo Volley. The matches were to be played next week.

Six matches have now been postponed in the main volleyball series. The main league group of the championship league will meet on Monday, January 3 to make an assessment of the continuation of the series.