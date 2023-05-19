“Sisu” is the battle cry of the Stuttgart volleyball women. “Sisu” comes from Finnish, it means “fighting spirit” or “intransigence”, but also “uncomplaining perseverance” and “stamina” – especially in seemingly hopeless situations. The term was introduced to the Swabians by Libera Roosa Koskelo and describes a complex state of mind rather than a word that can be simply translated. And it has the advantage that you can shout it well.

Tore Aleksandersen is Norwegian and for the 55-year-old the Finnish construct seems tailor-made. As coach of the Allianz MTV Stuttgart women’s volleyball team, Aleksandersen became German champions for the second time in a row last weekend – although Aleksandersen is seriously ill with end-stage prostate cancer.