Volleyball Chipper Aaro Nikula synchronized VaLePA for the fourth consecutive championship

Nikula was at his best at the time of each batch.

Chipper Aaro Nikula continued on Tuesday from where he left off on Saturday and led VaLePA for the fourth consecutive time to the volleyball championship gold festival.

Savo Volley, who is playing in the third season of the league, did not find any drugs in Pielavesi to stop VaLePA’s versatile attack, and the guests won the match 3–0 (25–13, 25–21, 25–20).

Nikula scored 20 points and was at its best at the time of settlement of each batch. Mikko Räsänen was 14 points most effective in Savo Volley.

Silver team Savo Volley manager Timo Perälä stressed that the club responded in a timely manner to the problems posed by the corona pandemic.

“The situation has been under control all along. The operations were adjusted for reduced revenues, ”Perälä said.

Head coach Timo Tolvanella there is a contract for next season, there is one for the players Olli-Pekka on Ojansivu, Räsäs and Olli in Saaremaa. Assistant Coach With Pekka Seppänen is an option.

“There are no sure starters, and I think we will be interested in all the current players as a company,” Perälä added.

VaLePan manager Hanna Arve-Talvitie said the two players already have a contract.

“The contract for the players is with Esko and Risto Ruohalla. Of course, several key players have an option, we are building a team in peace, ”Arve-Talvitie said.

Jari Salokangas won nine championships in 1991–2005, six of them in a row in KuPS-Volley in 1991–96 and seventh in 2000, in Pielavesi Sampo he celebrated in 2004 and 2005.

VaLePan Anssi Vesanelle the championship was seventh, and he rose to share second place with those who played in Pieksämäki Jouko Juvonen, Jouni Parkkalin and Matti Ratisen with.