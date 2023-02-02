Genoa – The break for the national volleyball championships is the ideal opportunity to draw up a preliminary balance. Matthew Zanoni, coach of Rimont Progetti Genova and head of the technical sector of the entire Normac Group, does not shy away and tries to “isolate” the positive aspects and gaps that emerged in four months in the net. “With the First Team we are more or less in line with what we thought our path could be. Let’s talk about a young and growing team. We are working hard. We did over 120 workouts.”

The results in a very balanced group of B1 have been somewhat fluctuating up to now. “We lacked a pinch of stability. We suffered a few injuries which conditioned the last few days. We didn’t finish the first leg in a brilliant way, however – Zanoni is keen to say – the famous glass is more full than empty”.

The team has shown that they know how to fight. He won three tiebreakers out of four played. “I have to be honest – continues the coach – it is certainly the group that has the most work culture among those I have ever coached. I am convinced that this thing will bring out our values ​​in the second round. We are close to the safety zone but the classification is still short but I always like to say that the only classification that matters is that of the last day of the championship. We are satisfied with all purchases made. They are young girls with perspectives”.

Ten points equal to Arredofrigo Velnegri, in third from last position. Two lengths from Unomaglia Valdisarno. The goal is to save yourself and consolidate a project that is ambitious for the future. “Next year we will try to give continuity to this team, going to see what the integrations could be, both external and by drawing on the company’s resources”.

As technical manager of the entire “Normac Group” project, Matteo Zanoni worked a lot with the important technical staff of the companies involved. “The groups that were born from the merger of the companies are progressing well. The Under 18 team is in the upper part of the Serie C group. At the Under 18 tournament in Modena where we maintained a good level, apart from the positive placement, we finished thirteenth out of thirty-six teams. We won five games out of seven and showed good individuality. The other two wonder teams are at the top of their youth category and are also defending themselves on the rest. During the Christmas holidays we did transversal training to put the whole system in communication”.

All coaches have been provided with the means and technical tools suitable for standardizing the training and education system. “We are lucky enough to work in a unique company like the Normac Group which has very important gyms and tools available. We are trying to expand them. We are following a path between us of technical growth, of comparison. This is the thing I focus on the most because, as has always been said, either we speak the same language or putting together three companies like Normac, Serteco and Vgp makes little sense. There is still a long way to go but we have taken the first steps”.

The second half of the volleyball season will be interesting. At all levels. “I am very happy to have other realities grow in Genoa – assures Zanoni – because this leads us to push towards excellence. Our mission is to try to bring as many girls as possible to their best technical level. We are expanding the base a lot, we have opened three new s3 centers in the center of Genoa and there is never enough work there. We would like to be able to open again to cover spaces where volleyball usually struggles to arrive. The help of Marco Malaspina with whom there is great coordination is invaluable in this”.